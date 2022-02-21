‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Breaks Down Explosive 11B Premiere

The Walking Dead returned with “No Other Way” written by Corey Reed and directed by Jon Amiel whose other credits include The Borgias, Aquarius, Carnival Row, and American Gods. We were right back in the thick of the action with the fight with the Reapers and the storm in Alexandria. Sadly, we finally get closure on Alden’s (Callan McAuliffe) fate. I don’t think they ever made real use of McAuliffe’s talents, and I’m really sad to see him go. We also seem to be losing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) at the end of the episode, but something tells me we’ll be seeing him again before too much longer.
