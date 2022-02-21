ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Breaks Down Explosive 11B Premiere

By Emily Aslanian, TV Insider
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 9, “No Other Way.”]. The Walking Dead is back, and the 11B premiere of AMC’s...

Lauren Cohan
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Norman Reedus
Lynn Collins
Seth Gilliam
SheKnows

As General Hospital’s Wes Ramsey Says Goodbye to Port Charles, Finola Hughes Tries to Say So Long to a Peer Who ‘Trod Some Difficult Terrain… With Grace and Dignity’

Parting is such sweet sorrow for the on-screen baddie and his real-life colleagues. As word spread that General Hospital villain Peter August was really, most sincerely dead — or so we think… for now — portrayer Wes Ramsey tried to sum up in words his experience as the spawn of Cesar Faison and Alex Devane. First and foremost, he wanted to express his gratitude to the audience.
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead boss teases season 11B Big Bad

The Walking Dead spoilers follow. The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang has delved into the season 11B nemesis. Since the zombie apocalypse drama's debut, the roving survivors have had to contend with all manner of monsters in the form of David Morrissey's Governor, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan and Samantha Morton's Alpha.
MLive.com

How to Watch “The Walking Dead” season 11, part 2 premiere

Tonight at 9/8c on AMC, The Walking Dead is back to round out its final season. Watch the premiere of season 11, part 2 for free with a Philo subscription. The Walking Dead follows a group of gritty survivors struggling to stay afloat in a post-apocalyptic world. With the wilderness and once perfectly paved streets running rampant with zombies, safety is scarce and rest is a luxury. Even after planning their movements around the slew of ravenous undead, the group is routinely confronted with troops of violent travelers—making this comic book-based series an action-packed adventure full of gore, horror, and high-stakes decisions. Add a few interpersonal conflicts into the mix, and you’re left with the wild and horrifying long-running drama that is The Walking Dead.
Distractify

When Does Season 11B of 'The Walking Dead' Air?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11A. The final season of the long-running zombie series The Walking Dead left fans with a major cliffhanger following the conclusion of Part 1 of Season 11 (also referred to as Season 11A). Article continues below advertisement. To recap,...
Decider.com

When is ‘The Walking Dead’ Back on AMC and AMC+?

It’s a bittersweet time for The Walking Dead fans, as the long-running thriller is finally returning with a new batch of episodes — but also for the second third of the eleventh and final season of the long-running hit show. That’s right: the show that will never die, will die later this year. But not yet! First we need to get through what is referred to by all the cool kids as “Season 11B.”
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
Canyon News

“Walking Dead” Recap: ‘No Other Way’

HOLLYWOOD—You always know when a TV series has been gone way too long. How so? You completely forget the series is about to return and you don’t remember where things left off. That is where I was with the AMC hit, “The Walking Dead” which is currently in its last season after 11 seasons. Currently, we are in Part 2 of 3, which for those of you who cannot remember involved Leah and the Reapers getting ready to unleash an epic attack on Maggie, Daryl, Elijah and the others as they continued their pursuit to locate food for Alexandrians.
spoilertv.com

Tales of the Walking Dead - Daniela Pineda Joins Cast

Daniella Pineda has signed on for a role in the AMC anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead,” Variety has learned exclusively. Pineda joins previously announced cast members Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu, Anthony Edwards, and Jillian Bell. Details on the characters each will play in the series are being kept under wraps. The six-episode episodic anthology series will feature both new and established characters from “The Walking Dead” universe.
EW.com

The Walking Dead showrunner on that shocking Daryl vs. Maggie ending

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday's "No Other Way" episode of The Walking Dead. Is a Walking Dead civil war in the works? That was the question posed in the final moments of the zombie drama's return on Sunday night as a peek six months into the future showed what appeared to be Daryl and Maggie on very different sides of what could turn into an armed conflict. And it was not the only conflict between the two characters in the episode.
soapoperanetwork.com

REPORT: ‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman Left Two Suicide Notes Before Death

Although an official cause of death has yet to be determined by the coroner’s office, which instead has deferred its findings “pending additional investigation,” reports indicate that “General Hospital” actress Lindsey Pearlman had left two suicide notes before her body was found last Friday in a car parked near Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.
