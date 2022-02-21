‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Breaks Down Explosive 11B Premiere

Tonight at 9/8c on AMC, The Walking Dead is back to round out its final season. Watch the premiere of season 11, part 2 for free with a Philo subscription. The Walking Dead follows a group of gritty survivors struggling to stay afloat in a post-apocalyptic world. With the wilderness and once perfectly paved streets running rampant with zombies, safety is scarce and rest is a luxury. Even after planning their movements around the slew of ravenous undead, the group is routinely confronted with troops of violent travelers—making this comic book-based series an action-packed adventure full of gore, horror, and high-stakes decisions. Add a few interpersonal conflicts into the mix, and you’re left with the wild and horrifying long-running drama that is The Walking Dead.
