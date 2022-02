PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A large winter storm will deliver a wintry mix to the region overnight leading to treacherous travel in some areas. Whether you receive snow, sleet or freezing rain is dependent on where you live. Cold air has replaced Wednesday’s unseasonable warmth in the 70s. Light snow and sleet will spread across the Delaware Valley from the I-95 corridor north and west, while the areas south and east of the I-95 corridor will see a mix of sleet and rain. Winter Weather Advisory Through 4 a.m. Friday for Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor. Through 10 a.m. Friday for Chester, Bucks...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO