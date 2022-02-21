ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

4-goal first period leads Wild's rout over Oilers

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mla6L_0eKMsSAZ00
Chris Schad

The Minnesota Wild used a four-goal first period to lead a 7-3 rout over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night.

Minnesota's big night started early when Nick Bjugstad made an impact in his return from a broken finger. With the puck behind the Edmonton net, Bjugstad fed Brandon Duhaime for his sixth goal of the season to put the Wild on the board.

It was the start of a beautiful night for the Wild, who added to their lead with a power play goal from Joel Eriksson Ek. With Kevin Fiala scoring 56 seconds later, Minnesota scored on three of its first seven shots to chase Oilers goalie Mike Smith.

A switch to Mikko Koskinen didn't help as he allowed Fiala's second goal of the night to put the Wild up 4-0.

The Oilers chipped into the lead with a power play goal from Evander Kane but this just wasn't their night. The Wild poured it on in the second period beginning with a goal from Connor Dewar. Matt Boldy scored his eighth goal in his 16th career game to make it 6-1 before Tyler Benson added another Edmonton goal before the second intermission.

Mats Zuccarello put a bow on the victory in the third period with a breakaway goal that helped Minnesota start a four-game Canadian road trip with a win.

Minnesota (33-10-3) will look to add another victory to the trip when they travel to Ottawa on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Prep hockey playoffs postponed to Wednesday

Due to winter weather Northland prep hockey playoff games set for Tuesday have been pushed back to Wednesday. In Minnesota, the Section 7A and 7AA quarterfinal games will now take place Wednesday at the sites of the high seeds. Here's the matchups for both sections. 7A:. #8 North Shore at...
DULUTH, MN
Yardbarker

Bruins' Brad Marchand must 'move forward within the rules' after latest ban

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is on track to return from the six-game suspension he earned for punching and high-sticking Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry back on Feb. 8 when Boston plays at the Seattle Kraken Thursday night. That was Marchand's second ban of the season and eighth of his...
NHL
Bring Me The News

Gophers' upset bid comes up short against Wisconsin

The Minnesota Golden Gophers gave the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers a scare on Wednesday night but a couple of late shots helped the Badgers escape with a 68-67 victory. The Badgers opened the game by utilizing their size. With Stephen Crowl (20 points, seven rebounds) and Tyler Wahl (12 points, nine rebounds) leading the way, Wisconsin doubled up Minnesota in points in the paint (24-12) and owned a 17-9 advantage on the glass.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy