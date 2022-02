EDMONTON, Alberta — (AP) — The struggling Edmonton Oilers have fired coach Dave Tippett, according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision. The move was confirmed Thursday by the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. One of the people said assistant Jay Woodcroft will replace Tippett as coach.

