ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Todd Rundgren’s ‘Something/Anything?’ @50: An Extravagant Opus

bestclassicbands.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the time Todd Rundgren recorded his third album, Something/Anything?, he had already garnered quite a list of accomplishments. His tenure with the Philadelphia-based band the Nazz helped establish his skills as a solid songwriter and a decidedly competent rocker, making him a prime architect in the newly emerging genre of...

bestclassicbands.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Civic Theater's first play of year is anything but normal

A not-so-normal production will be staged beginning Thursday at the Tyler Civic Theater. In “The Play That Goes Wrong,” director Tim Mitchiner said it could just as easily be described as the play where “nothing goes right.”. The comedy is about a community theater group trying to...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
CHICAGO READER

Something’s here, something great

I can’t think of an American musical with a better pedigree than West Side Story, conceived, directed, and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, with a score by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents. Yes, the show is pretty great. But it IS almost 65 years old. It’s hard to imagine anyone having a fresh take on this material (even in a year when Steven Spielberg has released his own big-budget movie revival). Yet that is what the folks at Marriott Theatre have done. In this revival they have taken an old warhorse and made it gambol and sing and kick around the pasture like a high-spirited colt.
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
countryliving.com

Watch 'The Voice' Star Kelly Clarkson Get a Standing Ovation for Her Latest Performance

American Idol champ Kelly Clarkson is known for her powerful voice and her latest cover deserves a listen. As the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer takes the stage for a special karaoke moment rightfully dubbed as "Kellyoke." The Emmy-winning show is just in its third season and one thing that fans can always look forward to is which song Kelly will be lending her voice to next. This go round, Kelly chose the upbeat tune of Brooks & Dunn's "Boot Scootin' Boogie."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy