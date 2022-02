Superintendent Dan Wessel and Director of Teaching and Learning Miles Azzeh recently visited every classroom and building in the school district to thank each staff member for their continued dedication and hard work. They came to each building equipped with two carts filled with candy bars, popcorn, sodas and water. “Showing our gratitude for our staff is one of my favorite activities,” said Wessel. “It is humbling to work daily with the amazing people in USD 469.” Shown is Azzeh, Wessel and KC Simmons, Lansing High School business teacher.

LANSING, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO