Agriculture

Variable rate seeding can impact yield

By Erica Quinlan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLEASANTVILLE, Iowa — Increasing soybean seeding rates can increase plant height and the height of the lowest pods, which can increase yield, according to agronomists at Pioneer. However, soybean growers should...

No-till and cover crops build soil and restore moisture

In 1995 Jimmy and Ginger Emmons tired of the high input and machinery costs wrapped up in tilling their wheat fields black, and then keeping those fields weed-free. After generations of tillage and earlier years of “blowing dirt and sand,” the soil also had no structure and no aggregates. They wanted to try something different: no-till to reduce both costs and erosion.
Cover crops get premium treatment again

For the second year in a row, farmers who plant cover crops are eligible for a premium benefit of $5 an acre on most crop insurance policies, said the USDA’s Risk Management Agency on Thursday. Producers received $59.5 million in premium subsidies on 12.2 million acres of cover crops last year.
Early planting boosts yields, opens harvest window

Planting soybeans before planting corn has become a trend for many farmers in the Midwest. The increased yields that have resulted are making it more of the standard. Adam Mayer, agronomist with Golden Harvest, said he has worked with many farmers who don’t plan to switch back. “If it...
Low-input, drought-tolerant guar crop could improve wheat production

In a season plagued by drought and high fertilizer prices, Texas A&M AgriLife scientists appreciate what guar provides in a crop rotation. "Guar is a drought-tolerant, low-input crop that doesn't require expensive fertilizers," said Waltram Ravelombola, Ph.D., organic and specialty crop breeder at Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center -Vernon and Department of Soil and Crop Sciences. "We know guar improves soil health and increases the yield of the wheat that follows, making it a good rotational crop for producers to consider in the Southern Great Plains."
The Hemp Numbers In Iowa Are Getting Higher

Back in 2018, the Farm Bill legalized the production of hemp by removing hemp and hemp seeds from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) list of Controlled Substances. From there, the US Department of Agriculture issued regulations to start a consistent program to regulate the substance throughout the US. This then opened the door for farmers to dabble in this new market.
Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
6 Invasive Insects You Should Need To Kill Immediately According to Scientists

Insects are cool (overlooking all legs). They break down by eating the dead and pollinating the plants, so we can grow enough plants to feed the world. Conservation encourages us to protect wildlife, especially insects that are currently under the barrels of insect apocalypse. According yo Gizmodo, experts have asked...
Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
Wake up and smell the coffee: The agricultural commodity market is broken

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The coffee crisis brewing in Central America is not just the result of climate change accelerating the spread of crop disease, but also the perpetual reliance on individual commodities to prop up global markets and offer the only solution to poverty for millions of smallholders worldwide.
Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
How To Garden with Perlite Potting Soil

Those little squishy white balls in your potting soil aren’t styrofoam. They’re actually perlite, AKA volcanic popcorn. In the building industry, perlite is used in ceiling tiles and lightweight masonry fillers. In gardening soil, it’s an inexpensive additive with a wealth of benefits. “When chosen correctly, perlite...
Farmers are overusing insecticide on seeds, with mounting harmful effects on nature

Almost every field corn seed planted this year in the United States will be coated with neonicotinoids, the most widely used class of insecticides in the world. So will seeds for about half of U.S. soybeans and nearly all cotton, along with other crops. The post Farmers are overusing insecticide on seeds, with mounting harmful effects on nature appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
12 Beginner Gardening Mistakes to Avoid for a Successful Planting Season

Becoming a successful gardener comes with trial and error. It’s a learn-as-you-go craft that takes more than putting seeds in the ground. Although gardening is fairly easy and fun to do, novice and veterans alike can easily make gardening errors, especially when just starting out. The good news is...
Smartphone COVID test is as accurate as PCR test

If you’re like me, then you’ve shown up at Walgreens for an appointment for a COVID test, only to find they are out of tests or even closed. You check the hospital, walk-in clinic, school, and other local pharmacies — all the usual places to get a COVID test, but it is impossible. The wait is too long, or you don’t fit the criteria for testing.
AstraZeneca Will Ax Its U.S. Workers’ Pension Plan This Year

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
