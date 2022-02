The nominees and winners for the Oscars are chosen by the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and their tastes do not always line up with that of the moviegoing public. The five highest-grossing movies of 2021, for example, earned a collective two Academy Award nominations between them. Those were the nods for Best Visual Effects for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As hard as it may be to believe, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Black Widow, and F9: The Fast Saga were all totally snubbed.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO