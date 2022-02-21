ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

SenseTime, Lenovo shares jump after inclusion into Hang Seng indexes

By Yifan Wang
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0eKMlsSc00
By Marketwatch
DOW JONES NEWSWIRES

Shares of artificial-intelligence company SenseTime Group Inc. and computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd. jumped Monday morning, as investors welcomed the stocks’ inclusion into two key Hang Seng indexes.

Both companies gained as much as 11% within an hour of trading.

On Friday, index compiler Hang Seng Indexes Co. added SenseTime (HK:20) to the Hang Seng TECH Index, a relatively new benchmark launched in 2020. The index operator also added Lenovo (HK:992) already a constituent of the Hang Seng TECH Index, into the flagship Hang Seng Index.

The changes were part of an ongoing major overhaul for the Hang Seng Index that began in early 2021. The index compiler has been seeking to expand the coverage scope of the index and to give more weight to fast-growing technology stocks, after a period of underperformance by the Hang Seng Index compared with global and regional peers.

Hang Seng Indexes has said it would eventually broaden the Hang Seng Index, which now tracks over 60 stocks, to include up to 100 companies.

The other new addition to the Hang Seng Index was bottled-water company Nongfu Spring Co. (HK:9633) which opened 1.9% higher before erasing gains. The stock was last down 1.4%.

Chinese electric-car makers XPeng Inc. (HK:9868) and Li Auto Inc. (HK:2015) also made their way into the Hang Seng TECH Index. Xpeng shares were down 2.9%, while Li Auto edged up 0.4%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

No nukes: Ukraine lacks diplomatic ‘trump card’ after giving up its nuclear weapons nearly 30 years ago

With markets worried about a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, at least one scenario can be ruled out: use by Kyiv of nuclear weapons as a bargaining chip. Back in 1994, Ukraine decided to give up those weapons, in exchange for the U.S., U.K. and Russia guaranteeing the country’s security. The agreement is known as the Budapest Memorandum. To put a finer point on it, Ukraine didn’t have an independent arsenal, but agreed to remove what were former Soviet weapons on its territory, as one group explains.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Sensetime#Sensetime Group Inc#Lenovo Group Ltd#Hang Seng Indexes Co#Nongfu Spring Co#Chinese#Xpeng Inc#Li Auto Inc#Xpeng
Baker City Herald

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rebounds Despite Russia-Ukraine Tensions; OSTK Stock Surges On Earnings Beat

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen by 240 points. This is despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalating to what could be one of the worst geopolitical crises since the cold war. Also, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he has canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after Russia had sent troops into two separatist regions in Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign ministry has urged all its citizens to leave Russia, warning that the escalating Russia aggression against Ukraine could limit consular assistance. The military in Ukraine has also announced that it was calling up all reservists aged 18 to 60 after the president’s order.
STOCKS
Gwinnett Daily Post

The Dow's top stock of 2021 is off to a rough start this year

Home Depot was the Dow's best-performing stock in 2021, soaring more than 55% thanks to strong demand from consumers in what was a red hot housing market. But shares are off to a bumpy start this year. Shares of Home Depot have fallen 24% because of fears about eventual rate...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slid 1.58% to $3,003.95 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.01% to 4,304.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.42% to 33,596.61. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $769.13 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ukraine has lost control of decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant after fierce battle with Russian forces

KYIV, Ukraine — An adviser to Ukrainian president says that Ukraine has lost control over the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant after a fierce battle. Context: Ukrainian president says Russia’s military forces are attempting to seize infamous nuclear-energy site Chernobyl. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 131-point drop led by losses in Microsoft, Home Depot stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday morning with shares of Microsoft and Home Depot delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 131 points, or 0.4%, lower, as shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Microsoft's shares have dropped $5.81, or 1.9%, while those of Home Depot are off $6.65, or 1.8%, combining for a roughly 82-point drag on the Dow. Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Cisco (CSCO) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy