Sydney Trains Not Running Monday Due to Strike

A minicab driver took his passengers more than 400 miles to Heathrow Airport to ensure they could still go on holiday after a connecting flight from Scotland was cancelled.The four passengers were due to be taken by Elite Central Travel from Falkirk to Glasgow Airport at 3am on Sunday to catch a plane to Heathrow, from where they would head to the Caribbean to embark on a cruise.However, they received an email from British Airways on Saturday evening, telling them their flight to London had been cancelled and they would have to make their own way to Heathrow.They contacted Elite...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO