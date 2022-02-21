ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], February 21 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19. Bieber's representative informed TMZ that the 'Baby' hitmaker contracted the virus on Saturday but "thankfully is feeling ok."He was scheduled to...

Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With An Update On His Health Status—What Does This Mean For His Tour??

Justin Bieber is the latest famous face to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of his positive diagnosis – which he reportedly received on Saturday, February 19th – the 27-year-old “Yummy” singer was unable to perform his “Justice World Tour” show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 20th. However, the rescheduled date has already been confirmed, and it is currently scheduled to go ahead on Tuesday, June 28th if all goes to plan!
