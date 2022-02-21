Stephen Curry wins NBA All-Star Game MVP to mixed reaction from Cleveland fans
CLEVELAND (WJW)– Team LeBron got the win Sunday night, but it was Cleveland nemesis Steph Curry who took home the NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy.
Curry, who won three NBA Championships against the Cleveland Cavaliers, was booed repeatedly by Cleveland fans during Saturday and Sunday night’s events. He played for Team LeBron.NBA Legends Awards honors off-court achievements of league greats
But his performance during the game was undeniable. He set an All-Star Game record with the number of 3-pointers. He put up 24 points in the first half and added 26 in the second.
Curry, 33, was the first player in NBA history to be unanimously voted league MVP and is first on the all-time list of three-pointers made.
While he’s a two-time champ of the NBA Three-Point Contest, it’s the first time he’s won All-Star Game MVP.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0