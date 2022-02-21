ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen Curry wins NBA All-Star Game MVP to mixed reaction from Cleveland fans

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Team LeBron got the win Sunday night, but it was Cleveland nemesis Steph Curry who took home the NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy.

Curry, who won three NBA Championships against the Cleveland Cavaliers, was booed repeatedly by Cleveland fans during Saturday and Sunday night’s events. He played for Team LeBron.

NBA Legends Awards honors off-court achievements of league greats

But his performance during the game was undeniable. He set an All-Star Game record with the number of 3-pointers. He put up 24 points in the first half and added 26 in the second.

Curry, 33, was the first player in NBA history to be unanimously voted league MVP and is first on the all-time list of three-pointers made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hraia_0eKMj3BQ00
Stephen Curry #30 of Team LeBron reacts in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

While he’s a two-time champ of the NBA Three-Point Contest, it’s the first time he’s won All-Star Game MVP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

