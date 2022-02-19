ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Cheer finishes third at Southeast Regionals

pointskyhawks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (Feb. 20, 2022) – The Point University competitive cheer team competed at the Southeast Regionals hosted by St. Thomas University...

www.pointskyhawks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cody Enterprise

Wrestlers third at regionals

The Cody wrestling team showcased plenty of the dynamic young talent it has displayed all season long with a third-place finish out of nine teams during the weekend at the 3A West Regional Tournament in Lander. Trey Smith walked away the champion at 113 pounds, while Jackson Wood took the...
CODY, WY
The Oakland Press

Troy Athens sets 3 school records, one of 13 county squads to qualify for competitive cheer regionals

When you set three school records, and finish fourth in your district, you know you’re going up against a viciously tough slate. Then again, when you do that in a district includes teams that have won five of the last six states titles, and 18 overall, and you STILL qualify to move on to regionals, you know you’ve done something to … well, cheer about.
ROCHESTER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

6 Ann Arbor-area wrestlers advance to individual state finals

More than a dozen Ann Arbor-area wrestlers competed in the Michigan high school individual regionals on Saturday and six of those grapplers advanced to the state finals. Milan’s Peter Pena, Saline’s Brett Thornell, Chelsea’s Elijah Ratliff and Whitmore Lake’s Robert Cann, Theodore Hoadley and Jaxon Wilson all punched their tickets to the individual finals as they placed within the top four of their weight classes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard issues statement being suspended by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point University#Competitive Cheer#Southeast Regionals#St Thomas University
The Spun

NFL Safety Announces His Retirement At 30

A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Free Lance-Star

JROTC: Wildcat Battalion finishes third overall at Tennessee competition

The Wildcat Battalion drill team recently competed at the Daniel Boone High School Invitational Drill Meet in Tennessee. Cadets Mackenzie Kushner and Brain Castleberry placed first in Dual Armed Exhibition, and Cadet Michael Hurd led the Unarmed Squad to a second place finish. Finishing in third place: the Inspection Platoon led by Cadet Adam Jones, the Armed and Unarmed Regulation Platoons led by cadets Nathaniel Parades and Mackenzie Kushner, the color guard led by Cadet Zachary Johnson, and the First Year Armed and Unarmed Squads led by cadets Gabriel Wess and Addysin Brown. The Armed Squad led by Cadet Michael Tanguay finished in fourth place. Standouts were Angie Barrera, the only cadet to have a perfect inspection score, and Mackenzie Kushner, the only cadet to have a perfect command score. The team finished third overall among 23 high schools.
TENNESSEE STATE
Racing News

NFL legend joins NASCAR as team owner

Emmett Smith joins Jesse Iwuji Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Emmitt Smith is a NFL Hall of Fame running back. He’s purchased a portion of the No. 34 Jesse Iwuji Motorsports team. The team runs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The No. 34 was previously used by Wendell...
NFL
Macomb Daily

ROUNDUP: Marysville defeats Lakeview in MAC Blue/Gold basketball crossover

Saturday was payback time for Marysville and L’Anse Creuse North. Their girls basketball teams avenged earlier defeats in regular season crossover games to win championships in the Macomb Area Conference tournament at Fitzgerald High School. “We lost to this team (Lakeview) earlier in the year and we lost to...
MARYSVILLE, MI
INFORUM

Fargo area men finish third in national snow sculpting championship

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Three men from the Fargo-Moorhead area have put their snow-sculpting talent together to find national success. Jay Ray, Mike Nelson and Josh Zeis first won the local snow sculpting contest at Frostival, then headed to Wisconsin as Team North Dakota at the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy