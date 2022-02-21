Fiala has 2 goals, assist as Wild beat Oilers 7-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Corey Perry became the 103rd NHL player to reach 400 goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Wednesday night. Perry had a nifty deflection of Mikhail Sergachev’s shot from the left circle during a power play that put Tampa Bay up 4-1 with 4:36 remaining in the second period.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said defenseman Tony DeAngelo could miss a month due to an injury. Brind’Amour didn’t specify the nature of the injury Thursday, saying only that he “did something in his midsection.” “It’s going to need time to heal,” Brind’Amour said, calling the injury “long-term.” DeAngelo, who left […]
