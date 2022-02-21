ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ignite Dazzle Scouts, Falter to Charge in Next Gem Game

By Ben Creider
Inside The Thunder
 3 days ago

The All-Stars were shining Sunday evening. But, for Thunder GM Sam Presti — he was out gathering intel.

In an inaugural event launched by the league, the Canton Charge, the Cleveland Cavaliers' G League affiliate, and the G League Ignite, concocted of draft prospects and veterans, squared off in the NBA Next Gem Game.

In the contest, both sides played stride-for-stride to conclude a first quarter that kept the Ignite up a stick man 21-20.

The second frame painted a much different picture.

The Ignite entrenched in flames in the second quarter’s onset, churning out a 25-10 run to fuse a 15-point advantage. In response, the Charge rolled 10-consecutive points to enter halftime out 52-48.

Third-quarter action mirrored much of the first as a back-and-forth moved Canton up 73-72, leading into the home stretch.

The G League Ignite played well above their age group in the fourth, netting a four-point lead inside three minutes. Then — the Canton veterans took over. Pioneered by a 5-0 patch, the Charge held the Ignite scoreless, winning the free-throw battle — and the game 96-92.

Despite the Charge’s roster consisting entirely of seasoned pros, a slew of talent was produced by the squad.

Malik Newman, a former five-star, reminisced his tournament days racking up 30 points on a 10-of-20 clip across 32 minutes. At age 25, Newman has remained on NBA radars with his shot creation and athleticism, last signing a 10-day hardship deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers in December.

Tacko Fall made use of his 7-foot-5 frame producing 12 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 26 minutes. Fall, who was most recently on a two-way deal with the Cavs, has bullied G League centers on the interior all season, shooting 71.8% from the floor.

Juwan Evans and Josh Huestis, who both held stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, logged two and zero points, respectively.

Despite losing, members of the G League Ignite dazzled the Cleveland crowd.

Dyson Daniels, who played on Team Barry in the Rising Stars Challenge, glistened in front of executives Sunday. In the Aussie’s 36 minutes of play, he dominated out of the pick-and-roll to dish 18 points (7-of-10 FG), 13 rebounds, and six assists.

The 6-foot-6 guard has climbed into lottery consideration with the Ignite. And, with his advanced passing play — the chatter will only grow.

Once drafted, Daniels will join Thunder guard Josh Giddey as NBA players from the NBA Global Academy.

Jaden Hardy showed little indecision offensively posting a team-high 20 points for the Ignite. Hardy, the No. 2 recruit out of high school, reached into his bag of on-ball skills to shoot 7-of-18 on the evening.

The 19-year-old is slated to sneak into the lottery come draft day. Despite shaky efficiency, the guard’s intriguing palate of moves makes his upside well worth the selection.

Scoot Henderson, a top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft, proved why is such a premier talent. In 29 minutes, the would-be high school senior beamed out 13 points, seven rebounds, and four assists off of the bench. The 18-year-old feasted in the first half with 11 points, but his downhill activity spurred on into the whole night.

MarJon Beauchamp, a consensus late-first-round pick, posted 12 points (5-of-10 FG) in 26 minutes. The former JUCO product possesses an all-around playstyle, but a lack of a dominant hand has him as a high floor, low ceiling prospect as of now.

The Ignite will play two more games before the conclusion of their season. In the meantime, GMs and scouts alike will place a microscope under their roster – including the Oklahoma City Thunder.

