ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Shesterkin, Rangers edge Senators 2-1

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495V3w_0eKMZv2700
1 of 10

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots, Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin scored and the New York Rangers edged the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday night.

Tim Stutzle scored the lone goal for the Senators, who were playing the second half of a back-to-back and coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston. Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves in his first NHL start since Dec. 7.

The Rangers outshot the Senators 15-7 in the second and took a 2-1 lead as Panarin scored a power-play goal midway through the period.

“He’s a great player, he’s a star player for us,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “He makes those great passes and tonight he shoots the puck and buries the winning goal on the power play. He’s a big part of our group and, obviously, when the power play is going like they’re going, and to win another hockey game for us tonight, that’s huge.”

Senators coach D.J. Smith thought there was a clear advantage in the game for the Rangers.

“The power play is the difference tonight for them, Panarin is one of the best players in the league,” Smith said. “He’s the difference at the end of the day.”

A balanced first period saw the two teams exchange goals with Stutzle opening the scoring at the four-minute mark when he took advantage of a Rangers turnover and wristed a shot past Shesterkin.

Just over three minutes later, Braden Schneider fired a shot from the point that didn’t get through — but Strome was able to pick it up and beat Gustavsson for his 10th of the season to tie it.

Trailing 2-1 to start the third, the Senators looked for the equalizer and had a good chance with a power play midway through the period, but were unable to beat Shesterkin.

“I don’t know if he’s the best goalie in the league, but he’s close,” Smith said of Shesterkin. “You can see it on his play and whatever his record is.”

With just over a minute left in regulation, Shesterkin nearly sealed the game with an empty-net goal, but the puck went just wide.

“The sound (from the bench) was getting louder and louder as the puck got closer to the crease,” Strome said. “It’s just a matter of time — he’s going to stick with it. ... It’s not just trying to score goals; the plays he makes and the breakout passes are just spectacular. He’s probably a better passer than 75-80% of our team. I think guys would openly admit that, too.”

NOTES: New York improved to 14-2-1 against Atlantic Division opponents and 20-5-1 against teams in the Eastern Conference. ... Panarin had his 17th multi-point game of the season and seventh in his past 12 games.

Rangers: Host Washington on Thursday night.

Senators: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Are an Analytical Anomaly

At 32-13-5, the New York Rangers’ 69 points are good for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Only five teams in the NHL have more points and have a better point percentage than the Rangers. For a group that still has one of the youngest rosters in the league, the jump between last season and this one has been marvelous.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers: 4 Trade Destinations for Alexandar Georgiev

New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has had an interesting season in 2021-22. He had a disastrous first two months before improving his play during December after starting goalie Igor Shesterkin suffered an injury. While the Rangers would benefit from keeping their backup for the remainder of the season, there are several teams where the Ruse, Bulgaria native could be a starting goaltender.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Pro Hockey Rumors

Trade-deadline primer: New York Rangers

With the All-Star break now behind us, the trade deadline looms large and is now less than a month away. Where does each team stand and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the New York Rangers. The Rangers opted to...
HOCKEY
Q 105.7

An End Of The MLB Lockout May Be Closer Than We Think

The Major League baseball owners and the MLB Players Association met again on Tuesday. It was announced afterward that "little progress" was made. However, realistically, each step of progress will usher the two sides towards an eventual agreement. And, it may be sooner than we are being led to believe.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Filip Gustavsson
Person
Ryan Strome
Empire Sports Media

Yankees slugger takes shot at MLB rules, specifically the ‘shift’

The MLB has changed significantly over the past decade, especially regarding the use of analytics and defensive formations. The New York Yankees have been at the forefront of those shifts, but some of their own players simply don’t agree with the rules and how they’ve been stretched to put offensive players in more challenging positions.
MLB
SB Nation

Live updates on the MLB lockout negotiations

The MLB lockout, which has been in effect since Dec. 2021, has now reached the point where the start of the season is in jeopardy. Little to no movement has been made on a new collective bargaining agreement, despite the player’s association and the league meeting almost every day to reach a new deal.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

770K+
Followers
394K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy