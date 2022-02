The Patriot League’s district tournament began on Thursday, but Brush girls basketball was able to get a bye with its No. 5 seed in the league. That meant the Diggers had to face off with No. 4 Resurrection Christian on Friday for the quarterfinals, where they lost 47-29. Now, they’ll get a chance to continue their ride through districts when they play No. 8 Strasburg at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

BRUSH, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO