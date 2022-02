Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000 by the Big Ten Conference for his role in Sunday’s postgame fight following the Badgers’ win over Michigan at the Kohl Center in Madison. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was suspended for the remainder of the regular season and fined $40,000 by the league for his actions. But Gard’s fine will not be coming out of his own pocket, according to Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh. In a statement issued Monday evening, McIntosh said the school’s athletic department will assume responsibility for paying the fine.

