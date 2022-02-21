ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Families Displaced By Fire In Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBS) — Firefighters in Arlington were able to prevent a fire from engulfing a building Sunday night. Flames broke out on White Street around 7 p.m..

“Heavy fire in the back and they seemed like they did a really good job of knocking it down,” said Fire Chief Kevin Kelly. “It seemed to be confined to the back porch and kitchen.

Families on the first and second floors managed to get out safely. Several people were displaced and are staying with relatives.

A neighbor shared a video of the blaze with WBZ-TV.

Cambridge firefighters provided backup while Arlington crews fought the fire.

