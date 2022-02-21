ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sharp Corp. shares fall sharply on plan to acquire display affiliate

By Kosaku Narioka
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0eKMXeCa00
By Marketwatch
DOW JONES NEWSWIRES

Sharp Corp. shares fell as much as 11% on Monday morning following its announcement of a plan to fully acquire a loss-making display affiliate.

The Japanese unit of Foxconn Technology Group (TW:2354) said Friday after the market close that it plans to negotiate with the current owner of Sakai Display Products Corp. to acquire all shares it doesn’t already own.

Sharp (JP:6753) said Sakai Display’s 2021 earnings results aren’t available yet, but the affiliate posted net losses in the previous three years.

Mitsushige Akino, director in charge of investment management at Ichiyoshi Asset Management, said there is uncertainty over the terms of a potential deal and investors aren’t persuaded of the merit of the acquisition.

Sharp said Sakai Display’s products are likely competitive in the Americas amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

Sharp shares were recently 10% lower at 1,180 yen ($10.26) after falling to as low as Y1,164 earlier.

Sharp said that Samoa-based World Praise Ltd. owned an 80% stake in Sakai Display and Sharp held the remaining 20% stake. Sharp founded Sakai Display in 2009 but later sold down its stake.

Sharp also announced on Friday that Executive Managing Officer Po-Hsuan Wu would become chief executive on April 1.

Earlier this month, Sharp posted a 72% rise in net profit from a year earlier to Y70.84 billion ($615.8 million) for the nine-month period ended Dec. 31.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Farfetch stock rallies more than 30% after Q4 earnings

Farfetch Ltd. stock jumped more than 30% in the extended session Thursday after the luxury fashion company reported a fourth-quarter loss that was narrower than Wall Street expected and sales that came in below estimates. Farfetch said it lost an adjusted 3 cents a share on sales that rose 23% to $666 million in the quarter. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 25 cents a share on sales of $673 million. The company guided for full-year gross merchandise volume growth between 28% and 32% for its digital platform and between 20% and 25% for its brand platform. Farfetch said it expects adjusted EBITDA margin between 1% and 2% for the year. The stock ended the regular trading day up 5.2%.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 2.84% to $302.38 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.81% to 4,504.08 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.47% to 35,241.59. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $47.29 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dell stock drops as earnings miss offsets new dividend

Dell Technologies Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the computer maker’s earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations while the company’s board initiated a dividend. Dell. DELL,. -1.66%. shares fell more than 7% after hours, following a 1.7% decline in the regular session to close...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Twilio Shares Pop As Analysts Continue To See Sharp Upside Post Q4

Analysts mostly raised their price targets on Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) post Q4 beat and continue to see sharp upside to the stock. Macquarie maintained Twilio with an Outperform and raised the price target from $281 to $306 (51.5% upside). KeyBanc analyst Steve Enders raised the firm's price target on...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#Foxconn Technology Group#World Praise Ltd
Seeking Alpha

Mosaic slides as Q4 potash, phosphate sales volumes fall sharply

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) -6.1% post-market after Q4 adjusted earnings and revenues come in shy of analyst expectations, as sales volumes fell sharply for both potash and phosphates from a year earlier. Q4 potash sales volumes fell to 2.1M metric tons from 2.7M tons in the year-ago quarter, and phosphate sales volumes...
MarketWatch

Ukraine has lost control of decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant after fierce battle with Russian forces

KYIV, Ukraine — An adviser to Ukrainian president says that Ukraine has lost control over the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant after a fierce battle. Context: Ukrainian president says Russia’s military forces are attempting to seize infamous nuclear-energy site Chernobyl. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said...
ECONOMY
moneytalksnews.com

Another Cable Company Will Hike Prices in 2022

Long before widespread inflation rattled U.S. consumers, cable companies were regularly hiking prices on subscribers. Now, Spectrum has become the latest provider to announce a fee increase. On March 18, Spectrum, a service of Charter Communications, will raise both monthly broadcast TV fees (by $3) and equipment fees (by $1),...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Singapore Airshow expects sharp fall in visitor numbers - organiser

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A sharp fall in trade visitors is expected at the Singapore Airshow this week compared to the last edition two years ago as COVID-19 continues to hit the industry, the organiser of Asia's biggest aerospace industry gathering said on Sunday. More than 13,000 trade visitors...
MarketWatch

Carvana posts wider Q4 loss, says that rising used-car prices dent business

Carvana Co. stock fell nearly 6% in the extended session Thursday after the online used-car retailer posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and said that high used-car prices are causing potential buyers to give up or delay buying a vehicle. Carvana said it lost $182 million, or $1.02 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $154 million, or 87 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 105% to $3.8 billion, Carvana said. Factset consensus called for a loss of 79 cents a share on sales of $3.5 billion for Carvana. The average used vehicle in Carvana's inventories increased in price by more than 30%, the company said. "High used-vehicle prices have a significant impact on industry-wide used vehicle sales, since higher prices reduce affordability, leading some buyers to forgo or delay their purchases," the company said. In addition, the first quarter is likely to be "a tougher quarter" thanks to "supply-chain challenges brought on by the omicron variant and severe winter storms and the recent rapid increase in short-term interest rates," Carvana said. Shares of Carvana ended the regular trading day up 11%.
Motley Fool

Why Universal Display Shares Brightened Up Today

The complete OLED display stack stuffs several aces up the company’s sleeves for the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 4.61% to $207.60 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 3.34% to 13,473.59 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.28% to 33,223.83. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $176.73 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
MarketWatch

Playtika stock rallies as board considers possible sale

Playtika Holding Corp. shares surged in the extended session Thursday after the Israel-based mobile-games designer said its board is considering a possible sale of the company and released its earnings earlier than expected. beating Wall Street estimates.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 4.81% to $800.77 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 3.34% to 13,473.59 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.28% to 33,223.83. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $442.72 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy