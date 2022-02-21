ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIDK2_0eKMXH5z00

Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory.

Curry made a record 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points before James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night.

Curry needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis' record of 52 points but missed his final attempt. But with James' team needing a basket to reach the target score of 163 points, they couldn't afford to keep feeding Curry.

So James pulled up from deep on the right side for the winning bucket, making him 5-0 in the format where the leading vote-getters in each conference draft teams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, and James finished with 24 in his old home. Joel Embiid led Team Durant with 36 points.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Awkwardly Ignores Charles Barkley During NBA's 75th Anniversary Ceremony

Among the many moments of All-Star weekend, Michael Jordan's awkward "encounter" with Charles Barkley is starting to pick up some steam. As Jordan was exchanging pleasantries with some of his peers, he passed right by the former basketball star without saying a single word. In a video that has been posted online, you can see MJ quickly glance over to Barkley before walking off like he wasn't even there.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Spun

Draymond Green Not Invited To Former Teammate’s Wedding

Draymond Green has received a lot of praise in the past from his teammates. That being said, his relationship with one former teammate appears to be on rocky terms. During the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” the All-Star forward revealed that Harrison Barnes didn’t invite him to his wedding.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Has A Warning For The NBA

Kyrie Irving has only been able to play a handful of games for the Brooklyn Nets due to his vaccination status. With Kevin Durant injured and Ben Simmons ramping up his on-court workouts, this has proven to be problematic as Kyrie simply has not been able to help the team win games. As a result, the Nets have been on a bit of a slide, although prior to the All-Star break, they did show quite a bit of promise.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star Game
ESPN

Curry blazing her own trail in Portland as an assistant

PORTLAND, Ore. --  When Edniesha Curry first found out new Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was interested in talking with her, she was skeptical. After all, the California-born Curry was a longtime Lakers fan who rued when Billups and the Detroit Pistons beat Los Angeles in the 2004 NBA Finals.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Mary J Blige Shares A Photo With Michael Jordan And Vanessa Bryant From The 2022 All-Star Event

The NBA's All-Star Weekend is always an incredibly fun event, a time when the biggest stars in the NBA come together midseason to celebrate the league and everything they can accomplish playing the game of basketball at the highest level. This draws several stars and celebrities from outside the world of sports as well, as they come to witness the spectacle provided by the various contests and of course, the All-Star Game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClippers

Allen Iverson Shares High Praise For Steph Curry

With the NBA holding a ceremony for the game's top-75 greatest players during halftime of Sunday's All-Star Game, it was a rare instance where so many NBA legends were gathered together in one place. Allen Iverson, who was a member of this top-75 list, made an appearance on the All-Star Game broadcast as well. Amongst other things, Iverson discussed the greatness of Steph Curry.
NBA
The Spun

Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Dennis Schroder

The Houston Rockets acquired Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline. But immediately after, buy-out talks started. However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Rockets plan to keep the veteran guard around for the remainder of the season. “Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston,” Stein...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

NBA player’s father reportedly missing

New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson III is seeking help with a very serious matter. On Sunday, Feb. 13, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Pensacola, Fla., issued a press release seeking help in locating a missing endangered adult. The man, 39-year-old Mitchell Robinson Jr., was last seen on Feb. 11. Robinson III shared the post on social media Monday and wrote “my dad is missing.” He included a phone number to call if anyone has information.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shockingly Announces That Bronny's Instagram Accounts Were Hacked While Exposing The Hacker: "Please Block Him! He Is A Hacker!"

LeBron James is one of the most popular people in the world at the moment. His fame stretches well beyond basketball and even people that aren't fans of the sport know exactly who LeBron is. He has diversified his interests outside of basketball a lot and understandably, this has garnered him a massive following on social media. By extension, the same is true for his son Bronny James who is in high school.
NBA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Dennis Rodman’s photobomb with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, other NBA Top 75 legends goes viral

Dennis Rodman is unlike any other human being we’ve ever seen in the past. To say that he is one-of-a-kind would be a complete understatement. The Hall of Famer took part in Sunday’s All-Star festivities as he was part of the NBA’s Top 75 all-time players that were honored at halftime of the All-Star Game. Rodman did a little photobombing with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and a few other legends on stage to take a photo, and for some reason, the Chicago Bulls icon decided to throw away his Top 75 jacket right before taking the picture (h/t NBA on TNT on Twitter):
NBA
Fox Sports Radio

James Harden Made a Mistake Leaving Brooklyn Nets

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' announcement that the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for the city could soon be lifted:. Reporter: "Boston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. are all in the process, or already have phased out the vaccine passports for entering indoor spaces. Does New York have a plan to do that? Do you have metrics to do that? Will it be phased out soon like those other cities?"
NBA
The Independent

The Independent

519K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy