Trump news - live: Truth Social botches app launch as British solar company mulls legal action over logo

By Maroosha Muzaffar,Andrew Naughtie and Oliver O'Connell
 2 days ago

Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Truth Social, has run into trouble since arriving in Apple’s App Store last night. Users trying to sign up have reported error messages and found themselves added to a growing waitlist, with some of them seeing their queue number go up rather than down.

The app also faces the risk of legal action from a British company whose logo is almost identical to that being used by the new platform. In a statement to The Independent , TRAILAR said that “we are now seeking legal advice to understand next steps and options available to protect our brand.

“TRAILAR has no affiliation or connection with the Truth Social network site, with our business firmly focused on decarbonising global transport through the use of solar and data driven technologies.”

The launch of the new “free speech” app comes after a torrid week of news for the former president. In a letter to Congress on Friday, the US National Archives and Records Administration revealed that Mr Trump brought several boxes that contained “classified national security information” to his Florida residence, raising the possibility of a Congressional investigation and legal sanction for breaching White House records preservation laws.

Jamie Kelly
2d ago

Any who donates money to or joins anything with trumps name in it, gets whatever they got coming. You’re deliberately giving your money to a con artist. Smh. Some people never learn.

Nick
2d ago

It will be an absolute failure just like the last two "social media apps" he has attempted to start. As with the others, it will slip quietly into the night. He will post constantly about how he was robbed of the election, blah blah blah. Same old rhetoric from a tired old con man.

Daisy Williamson
2d ago

Stop donating to Trump, remember in 2016 campaign, he bragged about ,he doesn't need donation because he is very rich. He said in 2015 he pay his own campaign and now his begging every Penny from his supporters .

