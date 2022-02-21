Trump news - live: Truth Social botches app launch as British solar company mulls legal action over logo

Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Truth Social, has run into trouble since arriving in Apple’s App Store last night. Users trying to sign up have reported error messages and found themselves added to a growing waitlist, with some of them seeing their queue number go up rather than down.

The app also faces the risk of legal action from a British company whose logo is almost identical to that being used by the new platform. In a statement to The Independent , TRAILAR said that “we are now seeking legal advice to understand next steps and options available to protect our brand.

“TRAILAR has no affiliation or connection with the Truth Social network site, with our business firmly focused on decarbonising global transport through the use of solar and data driven technologies.”

The launch of the new “free speech” app comes after a torrid week of news for the former president. In a letter to Congress on Friday, the US National Archives and Records Administration revealed that Mr Trump brought several boxes that contained “classified national security information” to his Florida residence, raising the possibility of a Congressional investigation and legal sanction for breaching White House records preservation laws.