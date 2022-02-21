ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
True, dtac to Merge to Create New Telecom-tech Company

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrue and Total Access Communication (dtac) last week announced that following the completion of the merger due diligence, the Board of Directors of each company has approved the amalgamation and entered into an agreement to create a new telecom-tech company. The new company, supported by sponsoring shareholders C.P. Group...

