Levi’s Goes Back to the ’90s for Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. I relish in the simple joys of life. To me, the perfect way to wrap just about any day, involves switching off my daytime overhead lights in favor of my dimmer, warmer night time table lamps, lighting my most beloved Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ By The Fireplace Scented Candle to pretend that I actually have a fireplace (without, you know, the responsibilities of actually having one), cooking dinner with Taylor Swift blaring in the background, and cozying up on the couch with a bowl of whatever I just made to enjoy while I stream the latest episode of my show du jour. Oh, and there has to be a blanket—not just any blanket, though: The Threshold Faux Fur Throw Blanket.

SHOPPING ・ 24 MINUTES AGO