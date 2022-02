Tyler Seguin scored 54 seconds into overtime, and the Dallas Stars beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Wednesday night. Initially not called a goal on the ice, replay quickly confirmed Seguin did score after batting the puck out of mid-air with his stick and over the shoulder of Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (36 saves). Seguin assisted on Denis Gurianov's tying goal late in the third and Jamie Benn notched a goal and two assists for the Stars, who have won 10 of their last 14.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO