Reward for information on Lina Sardar Khil grows to $250,000 on her fourth birthday

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) — The reward to help find a missing girl in Texas has increased. A total of $250,000 is now being offered for information about Lina Sadar Khil, who disappeared from a playground two months ago. The Islamic Center of San Antonio is offering $200,000 for information leading to the girl’s safe return and San Antonio CrimeStoppers said it will give “a guaranteed $50,000 reward” for information resulting in the arrest or indictment of a suspect in this specific case. (credit: San Antonio Police Department) Lina’s family celebrated her 4th birthday on Sunday, February 20. Family spokesperson Pamela Allen said, “It’s...

