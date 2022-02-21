ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Reward for information on Lina Sardar Khil grows to $250,000 on her fourth birthday

KENS 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe toddler has now been missing for...

www.kens5.com

WCJB

ASO offering $10,000 reward for information on missing woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that helps solve a missing person’s case from three years ago. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding Jasmine Robinson. She was 23 years old when she disappeared on February 18th,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
#Sardar
KTSA

Reward for finding Lina Khil up to $170,000 as search nears three months

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The reward for information on a missing San Antonio 3-year-old is now $170,000 as the search nears three months. The Islamic Center of San Antonio announced Wednesday evening their reward is now $120,000. Bexar County Crime Stoppers is also offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Reward increased to $170,000 for whereabouts of 3-year-old Lina Khil

SAN ANTONIO - The reward for the return of a missing 3-year-old Afghani girl has increased. On Wednesday, the Islamic Center of San Antonio announced the increase of the reward to $120,000 for information that leads to the safe return of Lina Khil. Combined with the $50,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers, that brings the total reward for Lina's return at $170,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIFI Local News 8

BLM offers reward for information on horse shooting

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Challis Field Office and BLM Law Enforcement previously offered a $2,000 reward for information regarding the person(s) responsible for the shooting deaths of two wild horses in the Spar Canyon area near Challis on or about Nov. 14, 2021. The post BLM offers reward for information on horse shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
CHALLIS, ID
KSAT 12

Volunteer crews in San Antonio continue search for 3-year-old Lina Khil

SAN ANTONIO – Volunteers are keeping the faith and continuing their search for 3-year-old Lina Khil, who disappeared from her family’s apartment complex in late December. Search crews reached the final section of the greenbelt area Sunday morning as they looked for Lina at the Fox Park Trailhead on W. Hausman Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KFOX 14

Reward increased for information on missing Fort Bliss soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A reward has been increased to $50,000 for information on the missing Fort Bliss soldier Pvt. Richard Halliday. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division increased the reward on Wednesday. Halliday went missing on July 3, 2020. More than 240 interviews, 71 subpoenas and six...
FORT BLISS, TX
CBS DFW

Reward Increased To $250K For Information About Missing Texas 4-Year-Old Lina Kihl

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) — The reward to help find a missing girl in Texas has increased. A total of $250,000 is now being offered for information about Lina Sadar Khil, who disappeared from a playground two months ago. The Islamic Center of San Antonio is offering $200,000 for information leading to the girl’s safe return and San Antonio CrimeStoppers said it will give “a guaranteed $50,000 reward” for information resulting in the arrest or indictment of a suspect in this specific case. (credit: San Antonio Police Department) Lina’s family celebrated her 4th birthday on Sunday, February 20. Family spokesperson Pamela Allen said, “It’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Lina Sardar Khil: $250k reward offered in search for four-year-old who vanished from San Antonio playground

A $250,000 reward is being offered for information about a four-year-old Afghanistan refugee who disappeared from a Texas playground in December.Lina Sardar Khil vanished from a park near her home in San Antonio on 20 December after her mother left her alone briefly.She was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes and had her brown hair in a ponytail, police said.The Islamic Center of San Antonio this week increased a reward for anyone providing information for her safe return to $200,000.San Antonio Crime Stoppers has also offered $50,000 for help returning her to her...
PUBLIC SAFETY

