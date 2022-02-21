Watch: Ja Morant throws down filthy alley-oop in NBA All-Star Game

In 2022, Team LeBron remains undefeated in five consecutive NBA All-Star Games, a stat that may never be broken by anyone in future games. Many former NBA stars become coaches in the future, while a handful of the greatest players have become the league’s greatest general managers. Larry Bird, Danny Ainge, Joe Dumars and Jerry West have all impressed in the front office, but LeBron James may blow their front office stats out of the water one day. While James has yet to retire and delve into a post-NBA career, his management moves to build the best All-Star teams has been nothing short of remarkable.
