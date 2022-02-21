U.S. warns U.N. that Russia is making lists of Ukrainians to kill, imprison if it invades

Protesters carry Ukrainian flags during a rally to show unity and support of Ukrainian integrity, amid soaring tensions with Russia, on Saturday in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa. AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. has alerted the United Nations that Russia plans human-rights abuses if it invades Ukraine, including killing and imprisoning civilians and possibly using lethal force against protesters, the Washington Post reported Sunday night.

In a letter obtained by the Post and posted online, Bathsheba Crocker, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., told Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, that the U.S. has obtained information that a Russian invasion of Ukraine “would produce widespread human suffering.”

“Specifically, we have credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation,” the letter said. “We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations.”

The letter said Russia would likely specifically target Russian and Belorusian dissidents in Ukraine, journalists, anti-corruption activists, religious and ethnic minorities, and LGBTQI+ people.

The letter did not say how the U.S. obtained the information.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Associated Press on Monday that the U.S. claim was a lie and no such list exists.

On Monday, tensions rose even higher as Russian leader Vladimir Putin formally recognized Ukraine’s breakaway regions and ordered Russian troops to the area, a move seen as a possible prelude to an invasion. In response, the U.S. and its European allies have pledged to impose tough sanctions against Russia.

Updated with Monday’s developments.