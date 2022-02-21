ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

U.S. warns U.N. that Russia is making lists of Ukrainians to kill, imprison if it invades

By Mike Murphy
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssqVn_0eKMSIjF00
Protesters carry Ukrainian flags during a rally to show unity and support of Ukrainian integrity, amid soaring tensions with Russia, on Saturday in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa. AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. has alerted the United Nations that Russia plans human-rights abuses if it invades Ukraine, including killing and imprisoning civilians and possibly using lethal force against protesters, the Washington Post reported Sunday night.

In a letter obtained by the Post and posted online, Bathsheba Crocker, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., told Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, that the U.S. has obtained information that a Russian invasion of Ukraine “would produce widespread human suffering.”

“Specifically, we have credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation,” the letter said. “We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations.”

The letter said Russia would likely specifically target Russian and Belorusian dissidents in Ukraine, journalists, anti-corruption activists, religious and ethnic minorities, and LGBTQI+ people.

The letter did not say how the U.S. obtained the information.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Associated Press on Monday that the U.S. claim was a lie and no such list exists.

On Monday, tensions rose even higher as Russian leader Vladimir Putin formally recognized Ukraine’s breakaway regions and ordered Russian troops to the area, a move seen as a possible prelude to an invasion. In response, the U.S. and its European allies have pledged to impose tough sanctions against Russia.

Updated with Monday’s developments.

Comments / 3

Related
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
MarketWatch

No nukes: Ukraine lacks diplomatic ‘trump card’ after giving up its nuclear weapons nearly 30 years ago

With markets worried about a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, at least one scenario can be ruled out: use by Kyiv of nuclear weapons as a bargaining chip. Back in 1994, Ukraine decided to give up those weapons, in exchange for the U.S., U.K. and Russia guaranteeing the country’s security. The agreement is known as the Budapest Memorandum. To put a finer point on it, Ukraine didn’t have an independent arsenal, but agreed to remove what were former Soviet weapons on its territory, as one group explains.
POLITICS
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Michelle Bachelet
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Ukraine#U N#The United Nations#The Washington Post#Russian#Belorusian#Lgbtqi#Kremlin#The Associated Press#European
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The New Yorker

What Putin Is Really After in Ukraine

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. Since last summer, Russia has been heavily building up its military forces...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy