3 Oklahoma Sooners taken in the latest 3-round mock draft from the Draft Wire

By John Williams
 2 days ago
With the Super Bowl behind us, attention in the NFL turns to the offseason. First is the start of NFL free agency in March. Then comes the major event of the offseason, the 2022 NFL draft.

NFL free agency matters, but teams place a varying level of emphasis on the spring spending cycle. It’s the draft where organizations look for their primary source of team building.

The reason is the players are cheaper, and the teams have their picks under contract for up to four seasons. If a team likes its first-round pick, it can use a team option on that player to keep him for a fifth year.

Because teams are spending significant portions of their cap space on quarterbacks, wide receivers, edge rushers, cornerbacks and offensive tackles, they can’t afford to miss in the NFL draft. Especially in the first three rounds of the draft, which are considered premium picks.

A player drafted in the top 100 of the NFL draft is expected to be a starter or a high-end rotation player at some point during his rookie contract. Of course, the higher a player is selected, the greater the expectation. However, the expectations are high for those players taken at the bottom of the third round as well.

As the NFL enters the offseason, The Draft Wire has its latest mock draft, which features three Sooners, including a player making his first appearance in the top 100.

60. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After his impressive senior bowl showing, Winfrey is firmly entrenched as a second-round pick. With a growing premium placed on finding pass rushers along the interior defensive line, he could see his draft stock rise further as April approaches.

In Tampa Bay, Winfrey would benefit from playing alongside stout 1-technique defensive tackle Vita Vea. Vea’s size and movement ability make him a chore to block on the inside, forcing opposing offenses to double-team him regularly. Winfrey would have a fantastic opportunity to win early as a pass rusher and run defender with teams forced to control Vea.

62. Nik Bonitto, Edge, Kansas City Chiefs

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto is an interesting player. He was highly productive for the Oklahoma Sooners, but because of usage, his stats may not be as impressive as potential first pick Aidan Hutchinson.

Bonitto’s size has people questioning whether or not he could be an every-down player on the edge of a defensive line, which is why he falls to the end of the second round in mock drafts.

But the tape is real. He’s as effective a pass rusher as there is in college football and, if given the opportunity at the NFL level, will make game-changing plays on Sundays.

Here, he’s selected by the Kansas City Chiefs and would play alongside defensive tackle Chris Jones and opposite defensive end Frank Clark.

93. Marquis Hayes, OL to the San Francisco 49ers

Marquis Hayes makes their first appearance in the top 100 of an NFL mock draft and goes to the San Francisco 49ers at pick 93.

Kyle Shanahan’s offense would be a good fit for Hayes. The 49ers like to get their offensive linemen into space running wide zone and counter plays. They love to run the ball, where Hayes is at his best.

He’d join former Sooners offensive tackle Trent Williams in the 49ers offensive line room.

