Oklahoma Sooners receive new Rivals forecast for 2024 DT David Stone

By John Williams
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners are making a strong case to land the commitment of one of the best players in the 2024 recruiting class, David Stone. Stone, who was once the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida is being chased by the power players from across the country.

Led by Todd Bates and Brent Venables, it appears the Oklahoma Sooners are making a strong case for the top talent in the 2024 class. Just a few days ago On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons issued a prediction for Stone to wind up with the Sooners.

Now, Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com, a part of the Rivals network has issued a Rivals forecast in favor of the Oklahoma Sooners landing Stone for the 2024 class.

Stone is a consensus four-star defensive tackle across Rivals, On3 and 247Sports. He has a chance to keep rising in the recruiting rankings as he adds weight to his already massive frame. At 6 feet, 4 inches and 255 pounds, Stone is already massive for a high school sophomore.

In 2021, Stone earned Under Armour All-American honors and was a member of the Max Preps first-team defense.

There’s a long way to go in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but the Sooners are already in a great position to land the talented player from Del City.

