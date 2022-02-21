ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Score U.K.’s Highest New Chart Entry With ‘The Joker and The Queen’

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran and Taylor Swift’s “The Joker and The Queen” (Asylum) can’t unseat Encanto’s magical hit for the U.K. crown, though it makes a fist of the chart battle. Sheeran and Swift’s latest collaboration debuts at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, for the highest new entry this...

defpen

Music Video: Ed Sheeran – The Joker & The Queen (Featuring Taylor Swift)

For decades, artists have teased fans and played with their emotions by uttering three simple words, “To Be Continued.” Unfortunately, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of videos and storytelling tracks that are just left unfinished. “Roc Boys” by Jay-Z and “Icy” by Gucci Mane are just a few of the videos that come to mind when discussing this topic in the world of Rap and R&B. The world of Pop is no different in this regard, but there are two major stars taking a step toward changing that. Thanks Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.
BBC

Betty Davis: 'Godmother of Funk' dies aged 77

Betty Davis, the pioneering US singer and musician who was dubbed the "Godmother of Funk", has died aged 77. Davis blazed a trail with her raw brand of funk and sexual lyrics that would go on to influence stars including Prince and Madonna. News of her death was confirmed on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
iheart.com

Black actress cries and apologizes for not being black enough

Would you publicly apologize for your skin color and cry in shame?. It might sound ridiculous but that's exactly what happened when HBO starlet recently told her social media followers she wasn't dark skinned enough. A black actress who landed a lead role in a film that was originally written...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Ben Affleck's Valentine's gift for Jennifer Lopez had us On The Floor with jealousy

Love is definitely in the air this Valentines weekend as – once again – celebrities have been showing off their love for their beaus with some pretty extravagant gifts. However, this year fans have been gushing over a gift that wasn’t exactly expensive – but it was SUPER cute. Before their Valentines date at the Super Bowl, Ben Affleck surprised his Mrs with an adorable personalized gift.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Kanye West's Latest Post After Social Media Meltdown: ‘Bring Our Family Back Together’

While Kanye ‘Ye’ West has allegedly moved on from his past relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old rapper has repeatedly taken to social media over the last several months to speak on the mother of his four children. After a since-deleted post last week in which he accused Kardashian of “kidnapping” their kids, West has once again used Instagram to make a public plea to his ex.
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

TikToker Calls Woman a "Karen" After She Points out His Videos Are Disruptive to the Neighborhood

With the advent of smartphones and social media, any public space suddenly becomes a potential shoot location for Influencers trying to populate their feeds with content. There are some people out there doing the lord's work that folks seem to love, and then there are people who roll their eyes when someone at the gym walks past their camera during a stretch routine or gets in the way of their mirthless and uninspired dance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

Jamal Edwards obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died suddenly aged 31, was a music entrepreneur whose online video platform SBTV has more than 1 million subscribers and collaborates with some of the world’s biggest musical names. From a small acorn, filming his friends at school in west London on a cheap mobile...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Inventing Anna: Fake heiress ‘Anna Delvey’ claims she spent $320,000 Netflix payout on restitution

Convicted fraudster Anna Sorokin, whose life as a fake German heiress has become the subject of a new Netflix series, said she used the money she got from the streaming platform to pay off her legal fees.Ms Sorokin, now 31 years old, posed as Anna Delvey for several years in her 20s and scammed thousands of dollars from banks and hotels around New York.The former fake heiress was hired as a paid consultant for the Netflix show Inventing Anna that is based on her life and she used her fees of $320,000 (£230,000) to pay her legal expenses.“I paid...
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

U.K. Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards — who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, Lady Leshurr, and Rita Ora — has died. He was 31. The British rapper and music producer started YouTube channel SBTV “on a £20 phone” while still in school, according to The Guardian. SBTV has generated over a billion views in that time. Ed Sheeran was a big hit on the channel before he’d even signed a record deal. “We’re good friends, but we were also good for each other’s careers,” Edwards said in 2017. “Viewers loved him, they didn’t care where he was from. They could just see he had talent.” Edwards helped promote grime to an international audience, and was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts. SBTV became known for the F64: 64 fresh, completely new bars of lyrics that rappers were expected to produce on the channel.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

New music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards dies aged 31

British entrepreneur Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31, according to his manager.Edwards gained fame from setting up new music platform SBTV – helping to launch a string of UK music careers including Dave and Jessie J.His mother was Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards. In 2005, Brenda finished fourth place in the second series of the X Factor.Jamal is also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed by the Prince of Wales.RIP Jamal Edwards, west london legend status ✊🏽👑💙— 🥷🏽 (@ajtracey) February 20, 2022His manager told the PA news agency that Edwards died on Sunday morning.Following...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Rocks A T-Shirt & Sweats Out For Coffee With Friend — Photos

Brad and Angelina’s daughter is all grown up, as the adorable teen went to a coffee shop with one of her friends while wearing a vintage Smokey the Bear tee. They grow up so fast! Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is already stepping out for coffee runs! The 13-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was spotted grabbing some beverages at a Coffee Bean in Los Angeles on Monday (Feb. 21). The adorable teen was accompanied by a friend, as Vivienne rocked a vintage Smokey the Bear T-shirt, grey sweatpants and a set of fresh white sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

