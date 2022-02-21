Magnitude 5.6 quake strikes New Zealand, shakes capital Wellington

BURBANK (CBSLA) – The war in the Ukraine is already having an economic impact on the United States and in Southern California. (CBSLA) The national average for a gallon of gas went up Thursday. It’s now about $.20 more than it was a month ago, according to Triple A. In Los Angeles County, the price is more than $1.50 higher compared to the rest of the country. Wolfgang Oliva’s truck is his source of income for his service station maintenance business. “It takes me about $120-$130 daily,” he said, talking about how much it takes to fuel his truck. The high gas prices in Burbank, more...

BURBANK, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO