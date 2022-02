Lamar Odom ‘doesn’t like’ Tristan Thompson and is ‘confident’ he ‘can be the guy’ his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian ‘always wanted him to be.’. Lamar Odom, 42, is reportedly thinking about his chances in getting back together with Khloe Kardashian, 37, six years after their divorce. The former Los Angeles Lakers player has been aware of his ex-wife’s struggles with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 30, including his recent paternity scandal, and apparently wants to be there for her like he once was.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO