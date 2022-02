BOSTON — The ebb and flow of an 82-game NHL season is a marathon of highs and lows, even for the league’s winningest team. The Avalanche hit a rare low here Monday when the club’s seven-game road winning streak ended with arguably its worst loss of the season. Boston winger David Pastrnak had a hand in three goals, scoring twice, and center Taylor Hall had three assists to lead the Bruins to a 5-1 victory over the out-worked Avs in a Presidents Day matinee.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO