IOC celebrates Beijing 2022 Olympians with 'Powered by Belief' film

olympics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Olympic Committee (IOC) has unveiled an original film in celebration of the memorable moments from the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Olympians from all around the world, driven by...

olympics.com

MarketWatch

Controversies overshadow highlights as Beijing Winter Olympics close

BEIJING — A pile of figure-skating rubble created by Russian misbehavior. A new Chinese champion — from California. An ace American skier who faltered and went home empty-handed. The end of the Olympic line for the world’s most renowned snowboarder. All inside an anti-COVID “closed loop” enforced by China’s authoritarian government.
SPORTS
AFP

Beijing Olympics closes after golden moments and doping storm

The Beijing Winter Olympics have closed with IOC chief Thomas Bach hailing a smoothly run event and a "safe Games" in the midst of the Covid pandemic, but the gold medals were overshadowed by a doping controversy. The Games ended on Sunday in the "Bird's Nest" stadium, just as they had when the Chinese capital hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics, in a snowflake-themed closing ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping and a socially-distanced crowd. As he declared the Games over and handed over to 2026 hosts Milano-Cortina, the International Olympic Committee president Bach hailed an "unforgettable Olympic experience". The Games produced bright new stars including China's Californian-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who won two gold medals to cement her huge popularity in the host nation.
WORLD
Beijing, CN
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TIME

China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
POLITICS
InspireMore

7 Of The Best Moments From The Beijing Winter Olympics

Some of the most incredible moments in sports happen during the Olympic Games. The Winter Games in Beijing, China, have given us some memorable moments of heartbreak and triumph this year. We’ve seen little-known athletes come from behind to shock the world, and we’ve seen our favorite stars flounder. You just never know what might happen when you go for the gold!
SPORTS
The Independent

Human rights? China won that Winter Olympics battle. Almost.

When three-time Olympian Gus Kenworthy took the remarkable, perhaps even brave decision to speak out against “human rights atrocities” while still in China at the Winter Games, the self-proclaimed "loud and obnoxious” British skier also proved that other athletes, had they chosen, perhaps could have used their Olympic platform to pipe up, too.Because Kenworthy wasn't hauled away and imprisoned, as Chinese critics of the ruling Communist Party routinely are. Doing so would have generated exactly the sort of global focus on the Chinese government's authoritarian methods that it sought to avoid while global sports' biggest show was in town....
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Paralympics: IPC 'in dialogue' with Ukrainian & Russian Paralympic Committees

The International Paralympic Committee has said it is "in dialogue" with the Ukrainian and Russian Paralympic Committees amid the ongoing political crisis in the region. Russia has ordered troops into two rebel-held regions of Ukraine and there are fears an invasion is planned. Russian athletes will compete under the Russian...
SPORTS
Hello Magazine

The Queen shares special message amid Covid diagnosis

The Queen's diagnosis of COVID-19 was confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Sunday, and the monarch is understood to be undertaking light duties as she recovers from mild symptoms. In her first public statement since the news of her illness broke, the Queen sent a thoughtful and heartfelt message of congratulations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Olympic Committee should have addressed Russian skater situation more firmly

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. I agree with the Bangor Daily News editorial board when they write in a Feb. 21 editorial regarding the event that Kamila Valieva was involved with mentioning, “There were, it seemed, no real winners in this situation.” There were parts of the Winter 2022 Olympics that were hard to watch. Valieva did her best during the Olympics but the unnecessary pressure that was put on her affected her ability. This is something that has appeared unfortunately in other Olympics and sporting events for years. Sometimes coaches go too far with the way they treat the athletes they are supposed to be supporting and teaching.
BANGOR, ME
9News

10 Colorado athletes will represent U.S. at Paralympics in Beijing

DENVER — Ten Colorado athletes were named Monday to the 2022 U.S. Paralympic Team that will compete next month at the Winter Games in Beijing. In fact, Colorado has more athletes than any other state on the U.S. team for the Paralympics, which take place Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 13. In total, 67 U.S. athletes, including two guides for visually impaired athletes, will compete at the Games.
DENVER, CO
ABC News

Duchess Kate slides down kids' slide in solo visit to Denmark

Duchess Kate arrived in Denmark Tuesday for a rare solo overseas trip and wasted no time showing her fun side. Kate, 40, whizzed down a slide while visiting the Lego Foundation PlayLab at University College Copenhagen. “In the spirit of where I am, I had to do it," a laughing...
ENTERTAINMENT

