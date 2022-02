This week in dance music: we got the down-low from Tucson’s longstanding Gem & Jam festival, DFA Records announced a 20th anniversary party with a white-hot lineup featuring James Murphy; The Juan MacLean, Optimo and many more happening in Brooklyn next month; Alok and Luis Fonsi’s “Un Ratito” was returned to YouTube amidst an ongoing copyright dispute; Lady Gaga’s Dawn Of Chromatica remix album returned to the top of the Dance/Electronic Albums chart following its vinyl release; a gaggle of EDM stars were announced on the lineup for the Indianapolis 500’s infamous Snake Pit party, and deep house mainstay Lee Burridge dropped the lineup for the debut of his All Day I Dream Festival, happening in California this May.

