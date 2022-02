Even though the Wizards leading scorer Bradley Beal is out for the rest of the season with a wrist injury, and the roster has changed, the team is not rebuilding. Consider it a reboot. The offseason plan that produced a 10-3 start by midseason was no longer working. With the Wizards under-achieving and under .500, general manager Tommy Sheppard decided change was needed and deals were made at the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO