Teams want to be playing their best come playoff time. The Owatonna High School boys hockey team may have accomplished that this season. The Huskies have won eight of their last nine games heading into the Section 1AA playoffs Thursday, February 24 at 7 pm. As the sixth seed, OHS goes to third-seed Hastings. The Raiders topped OHS 4-1 January 11 at Four Seasons Centre.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO