Second NBA All-Star Experience More Memorable for Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra

By Corey Holmes
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zD61n_0eKML1LQ00

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra made his second appearance as a coach in the NBA All-Game Sunday night in Cleveland.

The experience was much more rewarding than his first time in 2013 for one reason: Spoelstra wasn't alone.

“My family is out here this time,” Spoelstra said. “I did not have my family nine years ago so this is a totally different experience."

A photo of Spoelstra playing with his children during Saturday's practice went viral on the Internet. It showed the coach in a human light. The Heat posted it on the organization's Twitter page, captioned by the words, "Bigger than basketball.

"We’re in practice, and my boys were running out there at half court," Spoelstra said. "[It was] significantly a different approach than my approach nine years ago."

Spoelstra, who coached Team Durant, lost to Team LeBron 163-160 Sunday in Cleveland but it was secondary. Making memorable moments with his family was the focus.

“I don’t want to let these moments pass,” Spoelstra said. “This is a big part of my family’s life is our business. The life of a coach for a family is not the easiest career. The travel, pressure, criticism, all of the above. Our kids are young, so as much as we possibly can, we want them to be a part of this world."

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State.

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

