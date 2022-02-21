ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamal Edwards Dies: British Music Entrepreneur & YouTube Star Was 31

By Brandon Choe
 3 days ago
Jamal Edwards , an English music entrepreneur known for founding SBTV, a YouTube music channel dedicated to breaking emerging artists in the UK, died Sunday at the age of 31.

Edwards’ company confirmed his death to the BBC. No other details have been released about his death.

Edwards was born in Luton in 1990 and was raised in Acton, West London. In 2006, he founded SBTV on YouTube, a channel focused on the discovery of emerging artists. The channel would help launch the careers of high-profile artists like Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Dave, Skepta, Rita Ora and Stormzy.

Many credit Edwards and SBTV for helping popularize grime music in and beyond the UK. The channel currently has over 1.2 million subscribers.

After news broke of the music figure’s passing, tributes have been pouring in.

Lady Leshur wrote, “This man helped so many artists to become who they are today including myself. He gave me opportunity after opportunity to showcase my talent from Brum into London. We need to keep his name and brand alive. This is painful the good always go too soon.”

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, paid tribute and wrote, “British music and entertainment has lost one of its brightest stars. My thoughts are with Jamal’s loved ones at this terribly sad time.”

Dave, also known as Santan Dave, expressed gratitude for Edwards’ life and wrote, “Thank you for everything. Words can’t explain.”

