Sabres unable to adjust during loss to Blue Jackets

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS - Kyle Okposo was surrounded by three defenders as he swatted at a loose puck in the blue paint on Sunday, unknowingly sending the puck over the goal line in the process. Okposo's goal - confirmed only after a video review - cut the Sabres' deficit to 5-3...

Anderson, Canadiens defeat Maple Leafs for third straight win

MONTREAL -- Josh Anderson had two goals and an assist for the Montreal Canadiens in their third straight win, 5-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bell Centre on Monday. Cole Caufield had a goal and two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 35 saves for the Canadiens (11-33-7), who hadn't won consecutive games this season prior to the streak.
BUF@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are seeking their fourth consecutive victory tonight against the Sabres at the Bell Centre. Martin St-Louis' squad was dominant in a 5-2 thumping of the Maple Leafs on Monday night. Leading the way offensively was the line of Josh Anderson (2 goals, 1 assist), Cole Caufield...
3 Things: Penguins Practice 02.22.22

The Penguins took the ice on Tuesday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Here are the biggest takeaways... Teddy Blueger joined his teammates for the first time since undergoing surgery on Jan. 24 to repair a fractured jaw, wearing a white no-contact jersey and a full face shield. He had been skating on his own prior to this.
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canadiens

MONTREAL - Brandon Biro is expected to make his NHL debut for the Sabres tonight against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Biro, 23, was recalled from Rochester on Tuesday. He centered a line with Mark Jankowski and Rasmus Asplund during Buffalo's morning skate. Coverage on MSG begins at 7...
Burns: Three Things we learned from defeating Edmonton

Tampa Bay's home contest Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers was a tricky proposition for the Lightning. The Bolts were playing their first game in eight days, the last time they took the ice coming February 15 in a 6-3 victory over the Devils in New Jersey. Also, Tampa Bay is competing in the organization's first outdoor game Saturday when it takes part in the NHL Stadium Series versus the Predators at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. There might have been a tendency to overlook the Oilers and ahead to that historic event.
How Much Have The Buffalo Sabres Actually Improved?

Coming off a 2021 campaign that featured the sixth coaching change under Terry Pegula, the end of the Jack Eichel era and a record-tying losing streak, morale for the Buffalo Sabres may have been at an all-time low this past fall. Fans were likely asking themselves if the franchise had hit rock bottom or if things could somehow still get worse.
5 takeaways: Stars find a way to grind out two points against Jets

Dallas improves to 7-1 in overtimes this season and gets back into the win column against a desperate Winnipeg team. Things weren't looking all that great for the Stars for most of their game against the Jets on Wednesday. They trailed twice and couldn't generate anything on five power plays. But just when it seemed like they'd go quietly into the night, they came alive.
2022 NHL Stadium Series by the numbers

NASHVILLE, TENN. - A look at the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ "By the Numbers." 1 - The 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at Nissan Stadium will be the first NHL regular-season outdoor game for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning will become the 27th different NHL franchise to compete in a regular-season outdoor game.
Top scorers square off in Toronto-Minnesota matchup

Minnesota Wild (31-14-3, second in the Central) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-14-4, third in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NHL's top scorers, Auston Matthews and Kirill Kaprizov, meet when Toronto and Minnesota square off. Matthews ranks sixth in the NHL with 62 points and Kaprizov is eighth in the league with 62 points.
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 51: Dallas Stars (28-20-2, 58 points) vs. Nashville Predators (29-18-4, 62 points) When: Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: Bally Sports Southwest (Josh...
Sabres’ Tuch Taking Sting Out of Eichel Trade

When Buffalo Sabres general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams finally pulled the trigger and traded former captain and franchise player Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4, 2021, people around the hockey world were immediately skeptical of the return that he got. After waiting months and letting the situation drag out and get ugly, people thought Adams had settled on a deal that didn’t yield the best case scenario return for the Sabres – those people seem to have quieted down a bit since then. Still, not many people saw Alex Tuch, the current roster piece acquired from the Golden Knights, as the main piece of the trade, but rather Peyton Krebs, the young prospect with tons of untapped potential.
Video Review: WPG @ DAL - 0:54 of Overtime

Video review determined that Tyler Seguin’s shot at 4:06 (0:54 elapsed time) completely crossed the Winnipeg goal line in a legal fashion. Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line/High-Sticking The Puck. Result: Goal Dallas. Explanation: Video review determined that Tyler Seguin's shot at 4:06 (0:54 elapsed time) completely crossed...
DeAngelo, Smith To Miss Time Due To Injuries

Two players that were not with the team for today's skate were Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Smith, both of whom will miss a chunk of time per Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour. DeAngelo, who leads all Carolina defensemen with his 40 points in 43 games, will miss "about a month" per Brind'Amour. The first-year Cane left Monday's win over Philadelphia just four minutes into the second period after letting go a slap shot from the blue line just seconds into his shift. He would not return and today the reigning Jack Adams Award winner said that it was an injury to his midsection that will now cause him to be out of the lineup until approximately March 24. Describing it as "long-term", Brind'Amour said that DeAngelo had experienced some discomfort before the shot attempt, then that was what "pushed it over the edge".
Tradin' Jabs with Luc Robitaille | The President Speaks

Hockey Hall of Famer and President of the LA Kings Luc Robitaille joined Jack Jablonski on Tradin' Jabs this week to discuss and assess all things Kings from hockey guru's point of view. Robitaille, who has spent over 28 years in the Kings Organization, spoke to Jablonski about the retooling phase, the importance of the veterans and what they mean to the team, his satisfaction with the Kings prospects and tons more!
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

My Rival - Last season, the Capitals and the New York Rangers were co-denizens of the temporarily cobbled East Division, and they faced one another eight times in a truncated 56-game regular season slate. The two longtime rivals have faced each other more in the same season only once, back in the 1992-93 season when they met nine times as co-inhabitants of the Patrick Division, in a season with an 84-game regular season schedule.
Winding Road Through Winnipeg

How Jets alumnus Pokey Reddick, and Moose alum Fred Brathwaite, took their careers through Winnipeg and are now growing the game in Vegas. They may be from two different eras of professional hockey in Winnipeg, but the winding career paths of Eldon "Pokey" Reddick and Fred Brathwaite have brought them both to the Las Vegas area where they continue to grow the game they love.
