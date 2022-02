CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Virginia basketball is ready to make its final stand as the calendar prepares to turn from February to March. The Cavaliers have won five of its last six games, the one exception being a loss to Virginia Tech. They have a regular season sweep of Miami and one win under their belt against Duke, now with a chance for a second when they rematch on Wednesday. Virginia last swept Duke in a regular season in 1994-1995.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO