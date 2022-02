AMD finally closes the Xilinx deal after 16 months. After a lengthy 16 months, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) finally completed the acquisition of Xilinx originally announced on October 27, 2020. The deal never appeared at risk, but the Chinese regulatory body took a lengthy time to complete the review and issue requirements for closure. My investment thesis has never altered on the stock being a huge Buy on weakness, but the market has over extrapolated some fears on slower growth rates due to the inclusion of slower growing Xilinx.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO