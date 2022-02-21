ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Bernie Madoff’s sister, husband found dead

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObyfN_0eKMJ8jl00

(NEXSTAR) – Two people found dead in their Florida home Thursday have been identified as the sister and brother-in-law of Bernie Madoff, according to the Associated Press.

Sondra Wiener, 87, and her husband Marvin Wiener, 90, were both found with gunshot wounds early Thursday morning at their home in unincorporated Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. After further investigation it appears to be a murder/suicide,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sondra was the older sister of Bernie Madoff, the fraudster convicted of running a $64 billion Ponzi scheme. He and his firm defrauded investors for decades until he was exposed in the financial downturn of 2008.

Police: Florida woman arrested after allegedly stabbing husband 140 times

Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison and died while serving his sentence in April 2021.

Sondra didn’t work for her brother, but her son did, according to the New York Post .

The elderly couple’s families have invoked Marsy’s Law, said the Palm Beach Sheriff. Marsy’s Law, which passed as a constitutional amendment in Florida in 2018, gives crime victims right to due process and freedom from intimidation, among other rights.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Court docs: Carmel murder suspect claimed to be Donald Trump, planned to hold mother as war criminal

CARMEL, Ind. — Newly-released court documents are providing a deeper look into what happened when a Carmel man killed his father and injured his mother Monday. Christopher Claerbout is charged with murder, criminal confinement, intimidation, theft of a motor vehicle, theft, and battery after an incident Monday that resulted in the death of David Claerbout. […]
CARMEL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boynton Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WANE 15

Man found guilty in murder of central Indiana police officer

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a guilty ruling in the killing of a Southport police lieutenant. In front of a packed courtroom with at least 20 Southport police officers, Marion Superior Judge Mark Stoner found Jason Brown guilty of murder for fatally shooting 38-year-old Southport Lt. Aaron Allan. Allan was shot 11 times when […]
SOUTHPORT, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Madoff
WANE 15

One dead in western Indiana crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One person is dead after a van collided into the back of a stopped semi tractor-trailer along Interstate 70 near Terre Haute on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. At about 6:41 a.m., a westbound semi driven by 51-year-old Ramaz Chokheli began to slow due to the cleanup of multiple […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Nexstar#The Associated Press#Ponzi#The New York Post#The Palm Beach Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WANE 15

EPD detectives had one hour to devour Cici’s Pizza Challenge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you could get paid to eat pizza, would you do it? Two Evansville Police detectives looked to accomplish that by joining in on the Cici’s Pizza Challenge. With $300 dollars on the line, Detective Aussiker and McCormick had one hour to eat 28 inches of pizza and drink 32 ounces […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy