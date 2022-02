A skydiving instructor whose parachute did not open during a jump on Saturday has died, according to the Texas center where he worked. "Skydive Houston, along with the greater skydiving community at large, is deeply saddened by the loss of our tandem instructor and friend," Skydive Houston skydiving center in Waller, Texas, said in a statement on Sunday. "Our sincerest condolences are extended to his friends and family. We continue to pray for a full recovery for the injured tandem student."

WALLER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO