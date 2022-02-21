ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Realme Book Prime global, India launch timeline tipped

By Anvinraj Valiyathara
gizmochina.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRealme Book Prime is reportedly in the works for the Indian market. It is expected to launch in the next few months in India. A fresh report by MySmartPrice, which cites tipster Mukul Sharma as the source has claimed that the Realme Book Prime will also be announced in the global...

www.gizmochina.com

