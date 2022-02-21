Realme Book Prime global, India launch timeline tipped

Click here to read the full article. The American Apparel & Footwear Association’s Steve Lamar called Thursday a “terrible day for the citizens of Europe and indeed the globe.”
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalRussian Conflict Compounds Supply Chain's 'Existing Chaos'Louis Vuitton Opens Two New Ateliers as Hugo Boss Shutters FactoryHugo Boss, Lycra Invest in New HeiQ AeoniQ Decarbonizing YarnBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Comments / 0