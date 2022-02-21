Ricardo Allen is Retiring From the NFL After Eight Seasons

CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Ricardo Allen is retiring.

The veteran made the announcement on Sunday night on Instagram.

Allen had 15 tackles in 14 games this season. He spent the first six years of his career with the Falcons, before signing with the Bengals last spring.

The 30-year-old plans to transition to coaching. Read his retirement announcement below.

