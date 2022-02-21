ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
61st Street - Episode 1.04 - Chess Moves And Poker Chips - Press Release

Cover picture for the articleEPISODE 104 – “CHESS MOVES AND POKER CHIPS”. While waiting...

Big Sky - Episode 2.10 - Happy Thoughts - Press Release

Big Sky: Happy Thoughts (3/3) “Happy Thoughts” – Ren intervenes with Jenny’s plan to bring Jag into custody, while Ronald and Scarlett work together to find safety in a new environment. Then, Cassie and Lindor discover the aftermath at the ranch and reluctantly join forces with a familiar face. Later, Jag and Ren, anxiously awaiting their father’s visit, find themselves at odds about how to deal with the problem of Joseph’s ranch; but will the pressure of impressing him lead them down a familiar (and dangerous) path? Find out on the next episode of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, MARCH 3 (10:01-11:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Billions - Episode 6.07 - Napoleon's Hat - Press Release

As the Commission's announcement draws near, Prince must decide just how far he'll go to secure his bid. Chuck, determined to find wrongdoing in Prince's pursuit of the games, follows a lead. Mase Carb develops a new algorithm, and Taylor uses it to their advantage. Chuck and Wendy reconnect.
The Blacklist - Episode 9.11 - The Conglomerate - Press Release

03/04/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : An investigation into the Conglomerate, a group of former government-sponsored assassins, becomes complicated when the Task Force learns one of their own may have ties to the group. Red digs deeper into the events leading up to Liz’s death.
The Cleaning Lady - Episode 1.08 - Full On Gangsta - Press Release

Thony enlists Arman’s help to get to Mexico for Luca’s transplant, but plans go dangerously off course when Hayak finds out Arman is lying to him. Thony finds herself in a desperate situation, forcing her to call upon both the former doctor and the newfound “gangsta” in herself in the all-new “Full On Gangsta” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Feb. 28 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-108) (TV-14 D, L, S,V)
The Endgame - Episode 1.02 - Fairytale Wedding - Press Release

“FAIRYTALE WEDDING” (Monday, Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT) A kidnapping orchestrated by Elena puts Val to the test as her past resurfaces and becomes a part of the bigger play. The FBI Task Force contends with an unexpected turn of events in one of the banks.
Kung Fu - Episode 2.01 - Year of the Tiger: Part 1 - Promotional Photos + Press Release

FAMILY MATTERS — With the Lunar New Year around the corner, a more confident and grounded Nicky (Olivia Liang) finds herself in a great place in her relationship with Henry (Eddie Liu) and with her family. However, when a break-in at the Shen residence leaves her shaken, Nicky, with the help of Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), begins to suspect that Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) may be involved. Elsewhere, as Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma) prepare for the New Year at Harmony Dumplings, Althea (Shannon Dang) begins to question whether she made the right decision re-entering the workforce. Finally, an unexpected guest at the Shen’s New Year’s Eve dinner rocks the family to their core. Jon Prasida, Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai and Yvonne Chapman also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#201). Original airdate 3/9/2022.
Pivoting - Episode 1.09 - Fans Only - Press Release

Sarah and Jodie learn of a local mom’s scandalous Fans Only page and become intrigued by the potential financial upside. Exhausted and baffled by Henry’s inability to keep his hands off Amy, she tries to get to the bottom of this change in his behavior in the all-new “Fans Only” episode of PIVOTING airing Thursday, March 3 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PIV-109) (TV-14 D, L, S)
Moon Knight - Episode 1.01 - Press Release

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.
Home Economics - Episode 2.14 - Salsa Competition Entry Fee, $45 - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Salsa Competition Entry Fee, $45” – Marina convinces Connor to dance with Lupe in a salsa competition to get to know her better. Meanwhile, Sarah and Denise take care of Tom as he recovers from a medical procedure on an all-new “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Grown-ish - Episode 4.17 - Laugh Now Cry Later - Press Release

Zoey and Aaron’s relationship is put to the test when she has to decide between a new job opportunity or following Aaron on his new career adventure. Ana is unsure about what to do before starting law school and leans on an old love for advice. Doug’s feelings for Jazz grow.
Walker - Episode 2.11 - Boundaries - Press Release

BONHAM AND ABELINE COME CLEAN ABOUT SECRETS FROM THE PAST – When confronted by the Davidsons, Liam (Keegan Allen) shares an old land survey which could spell trouble for the Walker family, and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) reveals one truth from the past while covering up another. Meanwhile, Cordell (Jared Padalecki) has news of his own he would like to share with the family if he can get the chance. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Geri Carillo (#211). Original airdate 3/10/2022.
The Great North - Episode 2.13 - Saved by the Spells Adventure - Press Release

Judy relaunches the Saved by the Spells, a legendary secret society. Meanwhile, Honeybee and Wolf have a surprising week, and Moon makes a new friend on his CB radio in the all-new “Saved by the Spells Adventure” episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, March 6 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-208) (TV-14 L)
