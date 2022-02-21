ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks at risk of free fall, Biden Putin summit holds some hope?

By Clifford Bennett
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ukraine situation is clearly in a downward spiral, and seems more like an 85% probability of invasion at this point. Equity markets and Euro sit on the edge of a collapse that will be more profound than the market anticipates or is positioned for....

ABC7 Los Angeles

Biden, Putin agree to summit later this week

UKRAINE -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to hold a summit proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders both accepted the summit "in principle," with one major condition: that Russia does not invade Ukraine. "As the president has repeatedly made clear, we are...
Possible Biden-Putin Summit Resuscitates Animal Spirits

Just as Asian markets were opening, Macron's proposal for a Biden-Putin summit was accepted in principle. Overview: What would it look like if Russia was on the verge of attacking Ukraine? Cyber-attacks. Check. Violation of the cease-fire with the separatist regions. Check. Almost 2000 such violations were recorded on Saturday alone, according to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. Extending the military exercises with Belarus. Check. However, just as Asian markets were opening, Macron's proposal for a Biden-Putin summit was accepted in principle. Still, risk appetites remain muted. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index extended last week's 0.9% fall. The Stoxx 600 Index is nursing modest losses near midday after falling almost 1.9% last week. It has risen only one week so far this year. US futures are narrowly mixed though stock and bond markets are closed today. European bonds yields are 2-4 basis points firmer. Perhaps, it is in the foreign exchange market where risk appetites appear the strongest. The dollar is offered against most currencies today, and the Japanese yen is a laggard. The Australian dollar and Scandis lead the advance. The Swiss franc is also one of the strongest majors. Among emerging market currencies, the central European currencies are the best performers today. The JPMorgan EM FX index is moving higher for the fifth session of the past six. Gold initially extended its gains and saw $1,908 before returning to the $1,890 area. April WTI is hovering around $90 a barrel. US natgas is up about 5.3% after losing about that much over the past two sessions. European natgas is up 1.7% after falling 2.8% before the weekend. Iron ore prices jumped 4.6% to recoup a chunk of last week's 11% slide. Copper is firmer for the first time in three sessions.
North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
China
China
Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
