Stocks at risk of free fall, Biden Putin summit holds some hope?

Just as Asian markets were opening, Macron's proposal for a Biden-Putin summit was accepted in principle. Overview: What would it look like if Russia was on the verge of attacking Ukraine? Cyber-attacks. Check. Violation of the cease-fire with the separatist regions. Check. Almost 2000 such violations were recorded on Saturday alone, according to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. Extending the military exercises with Belarus. Check. However, just as Asian markets were opening, Macron's proposal for a Biden-Putin summit was accepted in principle. Still, risk appetites remain muted. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index extended last week's 0.9% fall. The Stoxx 600 Index is nursing modest losses near midday after falling almost 1.9% last week. It has risen only one week so far this year. US futures are narrowly mixed though stock and bond markets are closed today. European bonds yields are 2-4 basis points firmer. Perhaps, it is in the foreign exchange market where risk appetites appear the strongest. The dollar is offered against most currencies today, and the Japanese yen is a laggard. The Australian dollar and Scandis lead the advance. The Swiss franc is also one of the strongest majors. Among emerging market currencies, the central European currencies are the best performers today. The JPMorgan EM FX index is moving higher for the fifth session of the past six. Gold initially extended its gains and saw $1,908 before returning to the $1,890 area. April WTI is hovering around $90 a barrel. US natgas is up about 5.3% after losing about that much over the past two sessions. European natgas is up 1.7% after falling 2.8% before the weekend. Iron ore prices jumped 4.6% to recoup a chunk of last week's 11% slide. Copper is firmer for the first time in three sessions.

